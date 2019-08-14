Marie Joann Thompson, 83
Marie Joann Thompson, 83 of Fargo, North Dakota, died Monday, Aug. 12, 2019 at Villa Maria, Fargo, North Dakota.
A Prayer Service will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019 at Boulger Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center, Fargo, a with visitation beginning at 4 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, 2019 at St. John’s Catholic Church, Wyndmere, North Dakota, with visitation beginning one hour prior. Burial will be at Viking Lutheran Church in rural Walcott, North Dakota.
Marie is preceded in death by her husband LeRoy Thompson; mother Rose (Sauvageau) Fugere; father Dona Fugere; infant sister Alida; sister Joan Tessier; brother Fern Fugere; son-in-law Rick Brosowske; and great grandson Jude Roy Brosowske.
Marie is survived by sister Ida Tessier, Ontario, California; brother Joseph (Barb) Fugere; daughter Lynnette (Gordy) Meyer, Fergus Falls, Minnesota; sons Randy, Leslie, and Rodney (Jackie) Thompson all of Wyndmere, North Dakota; grandchildren Heather (Chris) Hames, Moorhead, Minnesota, Justin (Cristy) Brosowske, Moorhead, Minnesota, Nolan Thompson, Wyndmere, North Dakota; great grandchildren Colin, Levi and Bryson Hames, Dylan and Madison Selzler, Armour and Lindy Brosowske.
Arrangements entrusted to the care of Boulger Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center, Fargo.
