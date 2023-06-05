Marie Kennedy, 77

Marie Alice Kennedy passed away surround by her family on Friday, June 2, 2023, after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease.  

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, June 7, at the Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home, 2700 Jackson Boulevard.

