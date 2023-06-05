Marie Kennedy, 77

Marie Alice Kennedy passed away surround by her family on Friday, June 2, 2023, after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, June 7, at the Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home, 2700 Jackson Boulevard.
Services will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 8, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Hermosa, with Pastor Deb Grismer; lunch to follow.
Burial will be 3 p.m. at the Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
Marie was born to Archie and Grace Thoe on Oct. 1, 1945, in Breckenridge, Minnesota. She graduated from Colfax North Dakota High School in 1963. Marie then went on to earn her Business and Music Degrees from Minnesota State University in Moorhead, Minnesota, in 1967. Marie then met the love of her life and married Earl Kennedy of Raven, Virginia, on June 8, 1968. Earl was her husband of 44 years and preceded her in death in December 2012.
Marie was employed by the Douglas School System as a music educator from 1970 until her retirement in 2015. Marie’s love of music and education earned her the Douglas Teacher of the Year for school year 1986-1987. At her retirement, the Douglas School System dedicated the music room Marie loved to teach in and honored her by naming the room as the “Kennedy room.” The Governor of South Dakota proclaimed May 29, 2015 as “Marie Kennedy Day” as a forever memorial for her life long service as a music teacher for South Dakota.
Survivors of Marie include her daughter Stephanie Bushman and her husband Dave of Rapid City, South Dakota, her daughter Colleen and her significant other Matt of Kelso, Washington. Grandson Connor Bushman and his significant other Andrew of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Granddaughter Lauren Bushman and her significant other Antonio of Brookings, South Dakota. Sisters Evelyn Iverson and her husband Paul of Fargo, North Dakota, Corrine Sedavie and her husband Rick of Fargo, North Dakota and her Brother Lynn Thoe of Wahpeton, North Dakota.
Marie is preceded in death by her Father and Mother.
Her online guestbook is available to sign at www.osheimschmidt.com.
