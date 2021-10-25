Marilyn D. Hegle, 84, of Buffalo, died Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 at Haven Homes in Maple Plain, Minnesota.
Memorial Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021 at Dingmann Funeral Care Chapel in Maple Lake with Pastor Culynn Curtis officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral chapel. Family requests that all guests wear a mask while in attendance.
Marilyn Diane VanTassel was born Jan. 24, 1937, in Willmar, Minnesota, to George and Lois (Gunderson) VanTassel. She grew up in the Breckenridge, Minnesota, area, graduating from Breckenridge High School with the Class of 1955.
On Oct. 20, 1956, she was united in marriage to Ronald Hegle at Zion Lutheran Church in Breckenridge. They lived in Breckenridge and Ortonville, prior to moving to Maple Lake in 1969.
Marilyn worked at 55 East in Buffalo, Minnesota, and Country Lane in Buffalo, prior to working, owning and operating Ronson Door Sales in Fridley, Minnesota, alongside her husband, Ron. She retired at the age of 79 and they moved to Buffalo shortly after.
Marilyn and Ron were former members of Zion Lutheran Church in Buffalo and charter members of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Maple Lake. Marilyn enjoyed bowling, floral gardening, watching old western movies, cooking, and baking. She was a caregiver, always placing the needs of others before her own. She loved the time she spent with family, especially with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Ron; children, Barry (Rita) of Annandale, Tim (Lorie) of Annandale, Bryan (Marie) of Buffalo, and Trisha (Dan) Larson of Golden Valley; 10 grandchildren, Kristin (Darren) Glur, Jessica (Chad) Luebker, Ashley (Loren) Cook, Lisa Hegle (Jen Luchsinger), Aaron (Melanie) Hegle, Brienna Morrey, Brittany Arnold (Tim Hanes), Lindsey Arnold (Josh Varner), Elin Larson and Gavin Larson; and 15 great-grandchildren, Jackson, Lilly, Landon, Blake, Addison, Boston, Cullen, Colton, Madelyn, Brantley, Crosby, Austin, Eli, Bentley, and Easton.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Ron VanTassel and Renae VanTassel.
