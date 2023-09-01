Marilyn F. Olson, 81, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, at Pioneer Care in Fergus Falls, Minnesota.

Her celebration of life is set for 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge. There will be visitation one hour prior.

