Marilyn F. Olson, 81, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, at Pioneer Care in Fergus Falls, Minnesota. Her celebration of life is set for 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge. There will be visitation one hour prior.

Marilyn Florence Swenson was born in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, on March 24, 1942, to Carl and Muriel (Smith) Swenson. She grew up in Fergus Falls, and attended school there.

