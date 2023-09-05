Marilyn F. Olson, 81, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, at Pioneer Care in Fergus Falls, Minnesota. Her celebration of life is set for 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge. There will be visitation one hour prior.
Marilyn Florence Swenson was born in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, on March 24, 1942, to Carl and Muriel (Smith) Swenson. She grew up in Fergus Falls, and attended school there.
On July 15, 1961, she was united in marriage to Duane Olson at the Zion Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls. After they were wed, they made their home in Breckenridge. The couple would be blessed with three children, Allan, Stacy, and Jodi.
Marilyn began her working career at Minn-Dak Farmers Coop. She would later work as a CNA, then at Walmart as a greeter. She enjoyed being around people. Marilyn was one to not judge others, she had friends of all ages and walks of life.
She was very strong in her faith. Marilyn shined the light of Jesus throughout her whole life. She loved teaching others about God’s word in her Sunday School Class. At Easter and Christmas, Marilyn would write poems about Jesus’ love, and would submit them to the Daily News for all to see.
Christmas was Marilyn’s favorite holiday. She would wildly decorate her home and host the family meal. Family was important to Marilyn, and she enjoyed her time with them.
While Marilyn was “everyone’s grandma,” she was more affectionately known as Grandma Mickey by her grandkids. She provided a sense of comfort that was beyond measure. With her strong faith and comforting personality, people were just drawn to her. She will be forever missed.
Marilyn is survived by her children, Allan (Linda) Olson, Stacy Burhans, and Jodi Olson; grandchildren, Jamie (Sheila) Olson, Misty Bjerken, Dustin Olson, and Collinda Olson; great-grandchildren, Harper, Madison, Dakota, Brave, Roman, and Marisol.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Muriel; husband Duane; sisters, Audrey Umhauer, and Gloria Pazdernik.
