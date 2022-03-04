Marilyn Fay (Witt) Kath, 74, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at her home surrounded by family.
Visitation will be from 9:30-11 a.m. Monday, March 7, 2022, followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m., all at Emmanuel United Church of Christ, Hankinson, North Dakota.
Marilyn Fay (Witt) Kath was born May 19, 1947, in Hankinson, to Robert and Lillie (Gehler) Witt. She grew up on the family farm outside of Great Bend, North Dakota. She was baptized and confirmed at Belford Church in rural Hankinson and graduated from Hankinson High School in 1965.
On Nov. 20, 1965, she was united in marriage to Russell Kath at Belford Church in rural Hankinson. The couple made their home on the outskirts of Hankinson where they farmed, owned and operated 4Rs construction, and raised their three children, Rocky, Randy and Riley.
Marilyn enjoyed being a mother, gardening, canning, and spending time outdoors with her three children. She was an active member at EUCC where she taught Sunday school, was a member of the woman’s guild, and was a circle leader for 18 years.
The light of her life were her four grandchildren whom she loved spending all her spare time with. Her favorite days were “Grandma Marilyn Days.” Those days were filled with the best memories of her life. Marilyn loved and cherished her grandchildren so much that she would do anything for them.
Marilyn in survived by her sons, Rocky Kath, Hankinson; Randy (Janelle) Kath, Hankinson; daughter-in-law, Tammy Kath, West Fargo, North Dakota; stepdaughter, Shannon (Orval) Sponsel, Lansford, North Dakota; grandchildren, Race, Raegan, Ryan, and Ruston Kath; Nolan, Griffin, and Mckayla Gessner, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Those waiting for her in heaven include her husband, Russell Kath; son, Riley Kath; brother, Delmer Witt; parents, Robert and Lillie Witt.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.