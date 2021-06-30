Marilyn Gail Thompson, 81, of McLeod, North Dakota, passed away surrounded by her loving family Friday, June 25, 2021.
A Prayer service was held Wednesday, June 30, 2021 with her funeral service following the next day on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at Bethany Lutheran Church of McLeod. Pastor Wayne Quibell officiated both services. A live stream of the services are available on the Funeral Home’s website.
Marilyn Gail Thompson was born September 30, 1939, on the family farm in Colfax, to Martin and Nellie (Hollands) Helgeson. She attended school in Colfax and pitched for the softball team before her help was needed full time on the family farm.
On June 20, 1959, she married the love of her life, Orrin “Gunny” Thompson. The two settled down ranching in the McLeod area and raised their two children, Kimberly and Michael.
Marilyn could always be found out at the farmhouse, but in the morning, she was right there in the kitchen with a cup of coffee in hand. If she wasn’t at the table, she was in the kitchen cooking or baking for everyone. She kept a clean house, vacuuming several times a day. You were not allowed in the house if there was a chance of dragging mud in, so either you would have to strip to your skinnies on the front porch before lunch or you were staying outside. You knew you were a favorite if you could keep your shoes on in the house. If she wasn’t cooking or cleaning, she could be found sewing, quilting, or embroidering; and when these projects were done, she would relax and play games on Facebook with her friends.
Family meant everything to Marilyn. She would call and talk to her twin Marlene every day, sometimes multiple times per day. Her nieces and nephews would spend the summers on the farm running around playing and helping. There was no sugar coating it for Marilyn, she was to the point, told you how it was, and ran a tight ship. She truly loved and would do anything for her family. When she became deeply sick, she sought out treatment to gain more time with her great grandchildren. There was nothing she wouldn’t do for them.
Marilyn is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Thompson; her son, Michael Thompson; granddaughters, Carissa and Mariah Thompson; her great-grandchildren, Jimena and Hayden; her sister, Marlene (Lyle) Rotvold; and brother, Merrell (Carol) Helgeson.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Orrin “Gunny” Thompson; her parents, Martin and Nellie Helgeson; sister, Marilyn Fay; and brothers, Martin Jr. and Merlin.
The Thompson family would like to thank all the many friends, family members, and neighbors for their compassion, love, and support.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.