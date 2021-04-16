Marion Elaine Peplinski, 81 of rural Lidgerwood, North Dakota, passed away Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at her home.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Monday, April 19, 2021, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Lidgerwood. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Pleasantview Cemetery, Lidgerwood.
Marion Elaine Orth was born Sept. 30, 1939 in Dexter Township, rural Lidgerwood, the daughter of Melvin and Evelyn (Mund) Orth. She grew up on the farm and attended Dexter Township country school and graduated from Lidgerwood High School.
On Jan. 4, 1958 she was united in marriage to James Peplinski at the United Methodist Parsonage. After their marriage they lived on a farm where they raised pigs, milked cows and worked in the field and combined. Marion sold Tupperware from 1980-2008 and also worked at Sheldahl’s in Britton, South Dakota, from 2011-2012.
Marion enjoyed dancing and playing cards. She loved to crochet and made blankets for her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also made some to give away to others and donated some to Cares for Cancer. Marion liked to watch soaps and detective shows. She always made sure the grandkids had rice crispy bars and mashed potatoes.
Marion is survived by her husband James Peplinski, rural Lidgerwood; sons: Alon (Lori) Peplinski, Mantador, North Dakota, Dale Peplinski (Steph Wolf), Rutland, North Dakota; daughters: Anne (Chuck) Cunningham, Lidgerwood, North Dakota, Jean Siemieniewski and Sue Kaehler, both of Fairmount, North Dakota; brothers: Lyle (Dawn) Orth, Lynn (Paula) Orth, both of Lidgerwood, Duane (Sharon) Orth, Gwinner, North Dakota; sisters: Loraine (Mark Siemieniewski, Wyndmere, North Dakota and Sharon Vanderweyst, Alexandria, Minnesota; 12 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Melvin and Evelyn Orth, sister: Shirley Peplinski and grandson: Joshua Peplinski.
Frank Family Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Online guestbook: www.frankfamilyfuneralhome.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.