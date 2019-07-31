Marion Mae Busta, 91

Marion Mae Busta, 91 of Lidgerwood, North Dakota, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019 at St. Catherine’s Living Center, Wahpeton, North Dakota.

Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. Friday, August 2, 2019 followed by the funeral mass at 3 p.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Lidgerwood, North Dakota. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Lidgerwood with Fr. Peter Anderl as celebrant.

Frank Family Funeral Home, Lidgerwood, North Dakota, is in charge of the arrangements.

