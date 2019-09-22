Marjorie Ahmann, 88
Marjorie Ahmann, 88, of Lidgerwood, North Dakota, passed away peacefully at home on Sept. 17, 2019. This was a blessed passing, for she did not fear death but did fear the loss of living independently, which she was able to do with the help of friends and family. Marjorie was a woman of unwavering faith and service. It is no coincidence that she was found waiting in her favorite chair to be picked up for mass. We are comforted in knowing that she is now with her Lord and Savior.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 with Rosary to follow at 10:40 a.m. and Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church, Geneseo, North Dakota. Burial will be at St. Martin Cemetery, Geneseo.
Marjorie was born on New Year’s Day, 1931, to Andrew and Irene (Warzeka) Bauch. She was raised in Geneseo, North Dakota, the eldest of seven children. Her role in this farm family was to care for the home and the young ones, a role that she carried throughout her life. She graduated in 1949 and married Ambrose Ahmann on June 21, 1949. Together they raised four children and instilled in them a powerful work ethic. Marjorie also had many years of enjoyment interacting with community bowlers at the Lidgerwood Lanes. Marjorie served as an example of service to others. She was humble and caring, assisting various others who faced life’s challenges. Above all, she embraced her faith and tried to walk in the footsteps of her Lord.
Marjorie is survived by her sons, Andrew (Coleen), Portland, Oregon, Greg (Christine), Green Bay, Wisconsin, and Barry, Pelican Rapids, Minnesota; daughter, Bridget (Greg Haase), Apple Valley, Minnesota; seven grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, Patricia Goolsbey, Janice Ernst and Maxine (Larry) Schwahn; brother, William (Joan) Bauch; and brother-in-law, Dave Kretchman; and preceded in death by her husband, Ambrose (November 8, 2011); an infant sister, Mary, sisters, Jean Kretchman and Phyllis Bauch, brothers-in-law, Eugene Goolsbey and Fred Ernst, and her parents.
Arrangements are entrusted to Dahlstrom Funeral Home.
