Marjorie Fay Eastman, 91

Marjorie Fay Eastman, 91, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away at St. Francis Medical Center on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge, with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Rene Hasbargen will be officiating. Burial will be held at Kenosha, Wisconsin, at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge.

