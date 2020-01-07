Marjorie Fay Eastman, 91
Marjorie Fay Eastman, 91, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away at St. Francis Medical Center on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge, with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Rene Hasbargen will be officiating. Burial will be held at Kenosha, Wisconsin, at a later date.
Marjorie was born in Tilden, Illinois, on Dec. 20, 1928, to Harold and Nellie (Hemphill) Fulton. She grew up and attended school in Kenosha, and in 1946, graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School, Kenosha. After graduating, Marjorie went on to work as a secretary for several years.
On April 23, 1949, Marjorie was united in marriage to Robert Eastman in Kenosha. They made their home there and Marjorie continued to work as a secretary while Robert worked at Simmons Mattress Co. In 1956, Robert received a promotion that brought the family to Columbus, Ohio, and in 1963, Marjorie began working for “Highlights for Children” magazine and later was promoted to the magazine’s marketing coordinator. With this promotion, she traveled throughout the country presenting at educational conventions.
After she retired, they moved to Big Canoe in the North Georgia Mountains, moving there was the “icing on the cake” for them. Robert passed away on February 21, 2005, at Marietta, Georgia and Marjorie continued to live there until she moved to Breckenridge in 2011.
Always aspiring to be like Martha Stewart, Marjorie blessed family, friends, and even strangers with her talents as a hostess and cook. She was a fabulous sport and was Robert’s best audience for his notoriously corny jokes. In her spare time, Marjorie enjoyed reading, quilting, and playing cards. With the help of her job, she was able to fill one of her passions, traveling, and went to all but two of the 50 states. Above all, she adored spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Marjorie is survived by her daughters, Deborah (John) Blaufuss of Breckenridge and Rhonda (Ron) Lucadamo of Marietta; grandchildren, Matthew (Belinda) Blaufuss and their daughter, Natalie of Ft. Wayne, Indiana; Andrew (Jill) Blaufuss and their children, Landon, Erin, Harry, Kendall, and Margot of Breckenridge; Kathleen (Carter) Cordell and their children, Will and Quinn of Arlington, Virginia; Robert (Megan) Blaufuss and their children, Liam and Connor of Kansas City, Missouri; Stacy (Ryan) Baglien and their daughter, Ellie of Chicago, Illinois; and Anthony (Jessica) Lucadamo and their son, Anthony of Marietta; brother-in-law, Richard (Yvonne) Eastman of Kenosha; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; parents; Harold and Nellie Fulton; sisters, Elizabeth Pihl and Inez Hagberg.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge.
