Marjorie Faye Thoreson

Marjorie Faye was born on a small farm near Pekin, North Dakota, to a large family. The last children born were three little girls, twins, Margaret, and Marjorie then came Molly. We heard many stories on how those three girls could get into trouble. In 1954 Marjorie graduated from nursing school at NDSCS, where she met “Pat.”
They moved to Fargo, where Wade was born. They then moved to Jamestown, where Clinton was born.
Kraig, the youngest, was born in Sabin. After Kraig, they had to move to Arizona to help with Kraig’s underdeveloped lungs. After a short couple of years, they were back to Breckenridge, where they finally settled down, making some roots.
“Pat” passed away on Oct. 14, 1995. Marjorie continued back and forth to Arizona in the winter months.
She then met Orlie Thoreson and was married on Sept. 21, 2012. They moved to assisted living at Edgewood Vista, where they met many new people and established new friendships. Orlie moved to the memory unit in September of 2014; Marjorie moved to be closer to Orlie. They would continue to have meals together and enjoy their time playing bingo and bean bags. Orlie passed away on Jan. 28, 2018.
These last few years, Marjorie has been dealing with dementia.
Marjorie is survived by three sons: Wade Patrick (Ilene) Olmstead, of Garretson, South Dakota, Clinton Brian (Mary Jo) Olmstead, of Horace, North Dakota, and Kraig Arron Olmstead of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Sisters; Margaret (Larry) Mannie, and Marlys Mathiason. Grandchildren; Kyle Michael Olmstead, Fargo, North Dakota, Cody Arron Olmstead, Fargo, North Dakota, Dacotah James (Jen) Olmstead, Worthing, South Dakota, Leif Patrick (Ashlyn) Olmstead, Smyrna, Georgia, Hanna Amelia Olmstead, Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Great Grandchildren; Aubrey Rae Olmstead, Piper Rayne Olmstead and Thorvald Leif Olmstead.
Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Hansena, her siblings; Amy (Sam) Howell, Beulah (Otto) Gaardner, Ardys (Harold) Nilep, Shirley (Russell) Haas, Wally (Evelyn) Opoien, Bernard (Anna) Opoien, W. James (Louise) Opoien, Allen (Ruth) Opoien.
Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery, Moorhead, Minnesota.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.hansonrunsvold.com.
Arrangements by Hanson-Runsvold Funeral Home, Fargo, North Dakota.
