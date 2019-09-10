Marjorie J. Lemke, 83
Marjorie J. Lemke, 83, formerly Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Mesa, Arizona, under the loving care of her children and Americare Hospice, due to complications of cancer.
A private family service will be held in Mesa, Arizona. Inurnment will be at a future date in St. John’s Calvary Cemetery, Wahpeton.
Marjorie Janet (Nosal) Lemke was born Aug. 19, 1936, the second of six children of Joseph J. and Marguerite C. (Tschample) Nosal, in Barnesville, Minnesota.
Marjorie attended Assumption Catholic Church School and graduated from Barnesville High School in 1955. She was united in marriage to Robert L. Lemke on July 30, 1955, in Barnesville.
Marjorie worked part-time in the catalog department at JCPenney in Wahpeton. She also often helped register students at NDSSS where her husband, Robert, was a welding instructor. She treasured the many friendships she made during her 40 year involvement with the NDSSS Faculty Wives and Faculty Friends.
Marjorie enjoyed crocheting and knitting. She faithfully handmade numerous Christmas ornaments to send to active military service members. She was a jigsaw puzzle enthusiast. Her other hobbies included making crafts, reading, playing whist, pinochle, and computer games.
Marjorie is survived by her five children; Rodney and Renee Lemke, Scottsdale, Arizona, Janet and Jim Diederick, Florence, Arizona, Linda and Bruce Christianson, Fargo, North Dakota, Robert and Julie Lemke, Chandler, Arizona, Albert and Beth Lemke, Gilbert, Arizona; 17 grandchildren and four great-grandsons; her three sisters, Arlene Dow, Fargo; Joann Hume, Chandler, and Rosemary (Larry) Lindholm, Sioux Falls, South Dakota; her two brothers, Ben (Judy) Nosal, Victoria, Minnesota, and Arnold Nosal, Barnesville; Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Robert, her parents, Joseph and Marguerite Nosal, her parents-in-law, Albert and Clara Lemke, her sisters-in-law, Ruby Vanca and Rhoda Hough, and her brothers-in-law, Wayne Hume, Raymond Lemke, and Ralph Lemke.
Marjorie’s family requests that memorials be made to Americare Hospice, 1212 N. Spencer St, Suite 2, Mesa, AZ, 85203.
