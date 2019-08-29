Marjorie Novetzke Haugen, 90

Marjorie Novetzke Haugen, 90, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at St. Catherine’s Living Center. A private family service was held on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019.

Burial will be in St. John’s Cemetery in Galchutt, North Dakota.

Arrangements are entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton.

Tags

Load entries