Mark Allen Petermann, 58
Mark Allen Petermann, 58, of Gwinner, North Dakota, passed unexpectedly away on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at his residence.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, with a visitation one hour prior to the service at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton, North Dakota. Burial will be held at St. Gall’s Catholic Cemetery, Tintah, Minnesota. Jeanne Putnam will be officiating the services. A livestream of the service will be available under his obituary page at www.josephvertinandsons.com.
Mark Allen Petermann was born in Breckenridge, Minnesota, on March 26, 1964, to Stanley and Patricia (Roberts) Petermann. He grew up there and later graduated from Breckenridge High School in 1982. Mark was baptized and confirmed at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Breckenridge and continued in the faith as a Lutheran. He joined the United States Marine Corp on June 7, 1982, and was involved in the Lebanon War where he was the only marine to stay on land for the full three months which earned him a meritorious mast. He also was deployed in the United States Invasion of Grenada and Achille Lauro Hijacking. His military career was comprised of service in the Marine Barracks 8th and I, 3rd Battalion 8th Marines 2nd Marine Division Fleet Marine Force Camp Lejeune. He was honorably discharged on June 6, 1986.
On Dec. 20, 1991, Mark was united in marriage to Shari Kristina Myszka. He worked at Bobcat in Gwinner as a Maintenance and Repair Quality Controlman. He participated in the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Til Valhalla Project, and Marine Corp. Heritage Foundation. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and shooting guns with his sons. He often tuned into the Minnesota Vikings games or Nascar. Above all, Mark loved his sons and taught them valuable lessons that remain with them today.
Those left to cherish Mark’s memory are his sons, Briar Petermann, Jon Petermann, Nick Petermann, and Mathew Buckley; stepson, Nic Myszka; mother, Pat Petermann; siblings, Sandra (Lyle) Benadict, Dorothy Petermann Onchuck, Michael Petermann, Lucinda (Bill) Thiel, and Scott (Shannon) Petermann; and half-brother, Timothy Petermann.
He was preceded in death by his father, Stanley Petermann; maternal and paternal grandparents; and many other loving family members.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home; however, services are being held at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
