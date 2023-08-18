230819-p3-lorenz-obit

Mark Lorenz, age 87, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. Mark was born on April 25, 1936, in Langdon, North Dakota, to Emil and Edna (Shelly) Lorenz.

Visitation will begin at 5 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, with a 7 p.m. prayer service, at Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home in Breckenridge. The Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Breckenridge. Father Leo Moenkedick will be officiating the services and burial will be held in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Breckenridge. Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge.

