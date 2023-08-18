Mark Lorenz, age 87, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. Mark was born on April 25, 1936, in Langdon, North Dakota, to Emil and Edna (Shelly) Lorenz.
Visitation will begin at 5 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, with a 7 p.m. prayer service, at Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home in Breckenridge. The Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Breckenridge. Father Leo Moenkedick will be officiating the services and burial will be held in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Breckenridge. Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge.
Mark, the most loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather, is survived by his wife Margaret; children, Michael Lorenz, Diane (Mark) Ehlert, Susan (Kyle) Brendefur, and Douglas (Lori) Lorenz; grandsons, Derek Ehlert and Nathan (Lindsey) Lorenz; granddaughters, Amanda (Dean) Broadland, Jesse (fiancé, Kraig Steckler) Ehlert, Bobbi Brendefur, Kaci Brendefur, Allison Lorenz, and Riley Lorenz; great-grandson, Lawrence Broadland; and many loving nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Emil and Edna Lorenz and his three siblings.
Mark was a perfectionist who believed in working hard and playing hard. He established the Lorenz Real Estate Agency and Maggie’s Self Stor. He dedicated 27 years of service to the Public Utilities in Wilkin County. Minnesota.
Mark loved fishing, hunting, and spending time at his lake home. Naturally charismatic and full of personality, Mark could easily make friends no matter the situation. He was a humanitarian and lover of animals. There was never a time Mark was not available for anyone who needed a listening ear and offer of help/advise. An avid sports fan, Mark enthusiastically supported the Breckenridge Cowboys and Cowgirls high school sports teams.
Mark believed in his community. His family is filled with cherished memories of Mark being the first person to sing “Happy Birthday” on their special day. It was his notorious gesture that brought so much joy and laughter to their lives. Mark had such a special way of making everyone feel seen and celebrated, even in the simplest moments.
Mark was truly a great man whose impact will be forever felt by his family that loves him dearly. He was a selfless man whose passing left an unfillable gap in the hearts of his loved ones. His ability to sacrifice, support, forgive and love will be forever ingrained in all who knew him.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests all memorial donations to be made to either the St. Francis Medical Center in Breckenridge, CHI-Health at Home and Hospice in Breckenridge, or the Richland/Wilkin Humane Society in Wahpeton.
