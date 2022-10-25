Mark Andrew Norby, 58, of Richfield, formerly of Fergus Falls, Minnesota, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, surrounded by his wife, Yi-Chi “Jeanie” and family, under the care of Kindred Hospice.

 Arrangements are pending with Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.

