Mark Ronald Olthoff, 53
It is with great sadness that the family of Mark Ronald Olthoff announces his passing on Sept. 4, 2019.
Mark was born on June 8, 1966, to Ronald and Lucille (Beste) Olthoff of Christine, North Dakota. In 1986, he graduated from Valley City High School, Valley City, North Dakota, and eventually moved to Wahpeton, North Dakota, where he greatly enjoyed working with his brothers.
Everyone that knew Mark would surely acknowledge that he was the kindest, most gentle soul they knew. Mark’s goal each day was simple: treat his friends, as well as strangers, with kindness and respect, make as many new friends as he could, and try to help anyone who needed it.
His great passion for playing golf is widely known among his many friends. Mark approached the game in the same manner with which he approached life: with endless enthusiasm and his always-present smile. He loved to wear his traditional golf knickers when he played because of all the smiles and compliments he received.
Mark was preceded in death by his parents, Ronald and Lucille, as well as his cherished brother-in-law, Dale Christopherson.
He is survived by his sister, Jackie (Dave) Ross of Fort Collins, Colorado, brother, Ken Olthoff of Wahpeton, sister, Cindy Christopherson of Hoffman, Minnesota, brother and closest friend in the world, Bob Olthoff of Wahpeton, brother, Dave (Sandy) Olthoff of Apple Valley, Minnesota, as well as many nieces and nephews.
There will be a private family service held at a later date. Blessed will be the memory of our brother Mark.
Arrangements entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton.
