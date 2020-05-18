Mark Stenson, 72
Mark John Stenson, 72 of rural Lidgerwood, North Dakota, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of Thursday, May 14, 2020 at his home with his loving wife Cindy by his side.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Bergen Lutheran Church, Lidgerwood. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Due to COVID-19, church seating will be limited. Please practice social distancing and masks are recommended. A radio broadcast of the service may be available so you can sit in your cars and listen outside the church. Please check back for more information.
Mark John Stenson was born April 19, 1948 to John and Orpha (Medhaug) Stenson in Veblen, South Dakota. He was baptized and confirmed at Nidaros Lutheran Church, rural Veblen, and attended country school at Norway No. 5, Veblen, until the family moved north a few miles to the current Stenson farm “home place” in Duerr Township, North Dakota in 1959.
Mark then attended country school Duerr No. 5 and graduated from Lidgerwood High School in 1966. He married Judy Hrdlicka, Lidgerwood. Shortly thereafter a son, Chris Mark. was born to them. His college education included NDSCS, Wahpeton, North Dakota and UND, Grand Forks, North Dakota. In 1971 he met Cynthia Benson, Stephen, Minnesota and they married in 1972. They made their home in Fargo, North Dakota, where Mark worked as a cement finisher with Igoe Construction Company, which built several overpasses on I-29. Later he worked at CJ’s Rental Store in Fargo.
In 1976 the decision was made to move home to his parents’ farm in rural Lidgerwood and he farmed and raised livestock with his dad for only two years until his dad passed away in 1978. Two sons were born to Mark and Cindy, Jesse John in 1978 and Matthew Mark in 1981. The farm home was lost in a fire in 1980 and the family was on the receiving end of the generosity and kindness of so many.
Mark raised crops and livestock until his retirement. He overcame the tough years of farming with his faith that next year would be better. He lived to see the farm attain Century Farm status and was proud when the fourth generation became involved. In 2014 he received a diagnosis of glioblastoma brain cancer and was given a 5 percent chance of surviving but the cancer never reappeared. Unfortunately, other health issues were an issue.
Mark was a Duerr Township supervisor for many years and a member of the Richland County Weed Board. He was a member of Bergen Lutheran Church for many years.
Mark enjoyed visiting and having coffee with friends. He was an avid hunter and fisherman with friends and family and always considered the best part of that were the stories told afterward. He was a fan of the Vikings and Twins but his favorite teams were the UND Hockey teams. He always kept up to date with current events and politics and enjoyed reading many good books. The highlight of his days were visits from the grandchildren.
Mark is survived by his wife Cindy, son Chris and his wife Anna Marie (Rausch) and their daughter Tia, Moorhead, Minnesota; son Jesse and his wife Hannah (Swayze) and their daughters Tatum and Lila, Lidgerwood; son Matthew and his wife Lindsey (Heitkamp) and their son Jace and daughter Haven, Lidgerwood; sister Karen and husband Jim Kiefer, Milbank, South Dakota; sister Nancy and husband Kenneth Forster, Forman, North Dakota; aunt Agnes Finnesand, Sisseton, South Dakota; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents John and Orpha, infant brother Lynn, several aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family wishes to thank the angels from CHI Hospice, Breckenridge, Minnesota, who so lovingly cared for Mark in his final days.
Burial will be at Nidaros Cemetery. The wooden cremation box was handcrafted by good friend Ellary Liebelt.
Arrangements are entrusted to Frank Family Funeral Home.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.