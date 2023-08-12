Marlene A. Brandenburger, 86

Marlene A. Brandenburger, age 86, Rosholt, South Dakota, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at St. Catherine’s Living Center in Wahpeton, North Dakota.

Her Funeral Mass was scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Rosholt with Father Gregg Frankman officiating. Music will be provided by organist Lana Sand and vocalist Joe LeClair.

