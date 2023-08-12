Marlene A. Brandenburger, 86

Marlene A. Brandenburger, age 86, Rosholt, South Dakota, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at St. Catherine’s Living Center in Wahpeton, North Dakota.
Her Funeral Mass was scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Rosholt with Father Gregg Frankman officiating. Music will be provided by organist Lana Sand and vocalist Joe LeClair.
Burial will be in the St. Nicholas Cemetery, rural Rosholt. Honorary pallbearers will be Renae O’Meara, Megan Schillinger, Kate Johnson, Michelle Nelson, and Melissa Brandenburger. Active pallbearers will be Craig Brandenburger, David Brandenburger, Gary Brandenburger, Derek King, Tony Robertson, Jean’ Braun, and Phillip Kadlec.
Visitation was scheduled for 5-6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, at the Eggers Funeral Home in Rosholt followed by a 7 p.m. prayer service at the church. Visitation continued Friday afternoon one hour prior to the service at the church.
Marlene Ann was born Nov. 26, 1936, Thanksgiving Day, to John and Bernice (Bentson) LeClair in Wheaton, Minnesota. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Rosholt. Marlene attended grades 1-8 at Chelgren School in White Rock Township, South Dakota, and graduated with the Class of 1954 at Rosholt High School.
On Jan. 4, 1955, Marlene married Paul Brandenburger at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Rosholt. While Paul was in the U.S. Army, Marlene and Paul lived in Ft. Lewis, Washington, and Eielson Air Force Base in Fairbanks, Alaska. After Paul was discharged, they made their home in rural Rosholt. Marlene enjoyed being a farm wife and raising their children. Paul passed away Oct. 24, 2012.
Marlene was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Rosholt and served on the Ladies Auxiliary. She belonged to the Greendale Homemaker’s Club and the Rosholt Threshermen. Marlene also worked elections for LaMars Township.
Marlene’s hobbies included reading, decorating cakes, crocheting, knitting and sewing. She assisted at the Trap Club while Paul shot trap. Marlene enjoyed women’s bowling league as well as couple’s bowling with Paul. She was always welcoming; if you came at meal time, you were always fed a meal. Above all, Marlene loved spending time with her family whether it be visiting, traveling or camping.
Survivors include her children, Dean (Malane) Brandenburger of Rosholt, Ann Brandenburger of Wahpeton, Eileen Beith of Wahpeton, Jack (Leila Jo) Brandenburger of Rosholt, and Kay (Kevin) King of Wahpeton; grandchildren, Craig (Nikki) Brandenburger, David (Kay) Brandenburger, Renae (Danny) O’Meara, Gary Brandenburger, Megan (Aaron) Schillinger, Michelle (Darin) Nelson, Melissa Brandenburger, Kate (Dallas) Johnson, and Derek King; 18 great-grandchildren; a sister, Marceil (Albert) Braun of Rosholt; and an aunt, Avis Brandenburger of Wahpeton.
Marlene was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Brandenburger; parents, John and Bernice LeClair; grandson, Travis Rinnels; great-granddaughter, Mylie Rinnels; brother, John “Butch” LeClair Jr.; in-laws, Nicholas and Mary Brandenburger; and son-in-law, Kenny Beith.
