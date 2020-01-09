Marlene Kay Kleven, 84
Marlene Kay Kleven, 84 of Fargo, North Dakota, formerly of rural Veblen, South Dakota, passed away on Jan. 8, 2020, after a short stay at Elim Care Center, Fargo, due to the sudden onset of a Parkinsonism disease.
A celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. at the Frank Family Funeral Home, Hankinson, North Dakota. Interment will be at Zion Cemetery, Hillhead, South Dakota at a later date.
Frank Family Funeral Home, Hankinson, is in charge of the arrangements.
