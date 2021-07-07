Marlene “Molly” (Lancaster) Hamer, 45, of Campbell, Minnesota, passed away unexpectedly in her home Friday, July 2, 2021.
A prayer service will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m. Friday, July 9, 2021, at the funeral home before her celebration of life lead by Jeanne Putnam. A meal will be available after the Funeral service at the Driftwood in Wahpeton, North Dakota. A live-stream of both services will be available on the Funeral Home’s website.
Molly was born at St. Francis Hospital in Breckenridge, Minnesota, to Ralph and Bernadean (Cox) Lancaster on Feb. 29, 1976. She was the youngest of her four siblings but knew how to handle a life with three older brothers. In 1978, the family moved to Fergus Falls, Minnesota, where Molly would go on to graduate from Fergus Falls High School in ’94.
She married the love of her life, James Hamer, on May 24, 1997. The two had started dating a year prior but had known each other from childhood and attending the same church.
Molly would go on and make many friends through her different jobs over the years. In 2001, she would accept a job with James at Tristate Music. By 2013, she had left Tristate Music and took a bank teller position at Bank of the West. Molly loved and would do anything for the kids she worked with at Campbell-Tintah High School during her time there as a paraprofessional. She loved her job as a paraprofessional and held it in high regard.
Family was always Molly’s priority; she cared immensely for her husband and two sons, Branigan and Brodie. She loved the time spent with all of them. Christmas and the fourth of July were her favorite holidays to celebrate and spend together as a family. Molly would wrap all the presents every year for the boys, only leaving James to wrap the gifts he had gotten for her. The fourth of July was always special with the family gatherings, cook outs, and firework shows. Molly was an avid Twins and Vikings fan, watching the games and cheering her teams on. One of the only times James had to put his foot down was when she wanted to paint a whole room in the house Vikings purple! She enjoyed photography and creating beautiful scrapbooks of all her photos. She also enjoyed helping James with hosting Shriner events and rallies.
Molly is survived by her husband, James Hamer; her sons Branigan (Katie) and Brodie Hamer; her brothers, Randy (Lynda) Lancaster, William “Willy” Lancaster, and Calvin (Shannon) Lancaster; her brothers-in-law, Joe (Krissy) Hamer and Jason Hamer; her mother-in-law, Janet Hamer; many nieces and nephews; and many great-nieces.
She is preceded in death by her parents Ralph and Bernadean Lancaster; her great-nephew Woodrow; her “Unc” Loyd Jarvis; many aunts and uncles; her father-in-law James Hamer; and sister-in-law Colette Lancaster.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org/donate
Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.