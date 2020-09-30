Marlene Neppl, 84, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away at Sanford Medical Center, Fargo, North Dakota, on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020.
The visitation will be held from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Breckenridge, followed by an 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Father Leo Moenkedick will be officiating. Burial will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Breckenridge. Please keep in mind, masks are required at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
Marlene (Stollenwerk) Neppl was born on April 11, 1936, in Breckenridge to Peter “Bud” and Leobelle “Billie” Stollenwerk. Marlene, the oldest of seven children, grew up in Breckenridge and graduated from high school in 1954.
Later that year, Marlene and Richard “Rich” Neppl were united in marriage at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Breckenridge, on Nov. 3, 1954. They made their home in Breckenridge for many years and were blessed with four children: Vicky, Scott, Brian, and Lisa. After Rich’s retirement, the couple moved to Wall Lake, Minnesota, where they enjoyed many years together.
A devoted wife to Rich, the couple were married for 56 years before his death in 2011. Marlene was her husband’s constant companion and friend. All through Rich’s illness, she cared for him and was always there to tend to his needs. Marlene was known to many as a caregiver. Whoever needed a place to stay or something to eat, she was there to help them out. She cared for her neighbors, many family members, foster care children, and whoever needed a helping hand. Marlene never turned anyone away. Even through her own health problems, she was a fierce fighter and never gave up until the day she passed away.
Marlene enjoyed going to garage sales, decorating her lovely lake home, crafting with her daughters, Vicky and Lisa, going to crafts shows, and caring for her yard and flowers with the help of her son, Scott. Marlene worked for many years at the Breckenridge Dairy Queen where she loved working together with her son, Brian. She always had a smile on her face and a twinkle in her eyes.
Marlene will be greatly missed by her children, Vicky (Calvin) Hermes of Cleveland, Georgia; Scott (Marlene) Neppl of Glenwood, Minnesota; Brian (Amy) Neppl of Walker, Minnesota; and Lisa (Wayne) Nordick of Battle Lake, Minnesota; nine grandchildren, Corey (Carol) Brummond, Jennifer (Mike) Johnson, Daniel (Sarah) Hermes, Sherry (Dan) Schmit, Ashley (Jeff) Rautio, Lexi (Mike) Wasvick, Neely (Andrew) Zach, Brian (Trisha) Nordick, and Cody Nordick; 21 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Sharon Conlin, Pete (Lori) Stollenwerk, Butch Stollenwerk, Shelly (Charlie) Zach; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years, Richard Neppl; parents, Peter and Leobelle Stollenwerk; siblings, Claudette Hage and Mike Stollenwerk; niece, Leah Hofer; mother and father-in-law, Harold and Laureign Neppl; brothers-in-law, Bill Conlin, Loren Hage, Ken Neppl, Terry Neppl, and Randy Neppl; and sisters-in-law, Shirley Neppl, Jay Neppl, Nila Grenz, and Margi Polansky.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge.
