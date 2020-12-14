Marlis L. Vlasaty, 79, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at CHI St. Francis Medical Center in Breckenridge.

A public graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at Calvary Cemetery in Lidgerwood, North Dakota.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton, North Dakota.

