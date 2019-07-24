Marlyce Kemmet, 80, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019 at her home under the care of CHI Hospice.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019 with a prayer service at 7 p.m. at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home. Visitation will continue 12-1 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2019 from followed by the funeral service at 1 p.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church in Wahpeton, with Pastor Mark Asleson officiating. Graveside Service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Dawson Cemetery in Dawson, North Dakota.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.