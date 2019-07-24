Marlyce Kemmet, 80, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019 at her home under the care of CHI Hospice. 

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019 with a prayer service at 7 p.m. at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home. Visitation will continue 12-1 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2019 from followed by the funeral service at 1 p.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church in Wahpeton, with Pastor Mark Asleson officiating.  Graveside Service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Dawson Cemetery in Dawson, North Dakota.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton.

