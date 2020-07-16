Marlyn Smith, 83

Marlyn Smith, 83, of rural Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away in his home, on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020, from 9-10 a.m. followed by his memorial service at 10 a.m. at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton. A Live Stream of his service will be available on our website. Rev. Ken Adams will officiate the service.

Burial will be in Fairview Memorial Gardens, Wahpeton. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the United Church of Christ in Wahpeton.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.

