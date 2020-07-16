Marlyn Smith, 83
Marlyn Smith, 83, of rural Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away in his home, on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.
Visitation will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020, from 9-10 a.m. followed by his memorial service at 10 a.m. at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton. A Live Stream of his service will be available on our website. Rev. Ken Adams will officiate the service.
Burial will be in Fairview Memorial Gardens, Wahpeton. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the United Church of Christ in Wahpeton.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.