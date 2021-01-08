Marlys Ellen Curtis, 80, passed away quietly in the company of her spouse, Earl, and family on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at her home in Rothsay, Minnesota.
A Celebration of Life service is planned for 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at Foxhome Lutheran Church, Foxhome, Minnesota. A visitation will be held one hour prior. Social distancing will be followed with masks required.
Those choosing may view the service on live-stream at www.JosephVertinandSons.com, where condolences for the family may be left.
