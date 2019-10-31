Marlys Erlandson, 84
Marlys G. Erlandson, 84, of Fergus Falls, Minnesota, died Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at her residence.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Zion Lutheran Church, Fergus Falls, with Reverend Kate Brunswith Visitation will be from 9:30-11 a.m. Nov. 2. Interment will be at Aastad Lutheran Cemetery, rural Fergus Falls.
Memorials are preferred to Aastad Cemetery Fund.
Marlys Georgiana Erlandson was born in Fergus Falls on Sept. 3, 1935, to George Swenson and Lillie (Torgrimson) Swenson.
She graduated from Fergus Falls High School with honors and attended Lutheran Deaconess Hospital School of Nursing in Minneapolis. In 1956, she graduated with her R.N. degree and worked as a registered nurse in the pediatric department of Lake Region Hospital until retirement. She married Arlan Erlandson in 1957 and lovingly raised her family on their farm south of Fergus Falls.
Marlys was active in her church and community. She regularly visited and kept in touch with many of her friends. Her siblings were very special to her and she enjoyed activities with them, including their weekly suppers. She was always there for her children and family. “Grandma E.” especially loved all her grandchildren and delighted in attending their many athletic, dramatic, and musical events. Some of the hobbies she enjoyed include music, walking, photography, reading, journaling, and art, but God, family, and friends were always her priorities. She will be deeply missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter, Metta Haataja; great-grandson, Samuel Royce and brothers-in-law, Arlo Hanson, Gary and Marcus Erlandson.
Marlys is survived by her children, Joan (Frank Haataja), Kurt (Becki) Erlandson and Eric (Patti) Erlandson; grandchildren, Anna (Bill) Royce, Drew (Erika) Haataja, Karl (Marian) Haataja, Ada Erlandson, Andrea Erlandson, Kayley Erlandson, Stephanie (BJ) Mosley, Greg Erlandson, Stephen Erlandson, Daniel Erlandson and David Erlandson; great-grandchildren, Madison Haataja, Jonathan Royce, Breanna Royce, Paige Haataja and Sophie Royce; two sisters, LaVonne Hanson and Sandy (Rodney) Wenstrom; a brother, Charles (Laurice) Swenson; in-laws, Russell (Carol) Erlandson and Barb Erlandson, along with her former husband, Arlan.
Olson Funeral Home, Fergus Falls, is in charge of arrangements.
