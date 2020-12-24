Marlys Litton, 85

Marlys Litton left this world on Dec. 22, 2020 at Sanford Health in Fargo at the age of 85.
Services will be held at a later date.
Marlys Joan Olson was born Jan. 4, 1935, in Breckenridge, Minnesota. She was the middle daughter of O.K. “Tex” and Loretta “Toots” Olson. Throughout her childhood she learned the importance of being a member of a loving and caring family.
On Aug. 14,1952, she married her high school sweetheart Phillip Litton in Wahpeton, North Dakota. They went on to have six children: Duane (Kathy) Litton, Fargo; Linda (Wayne) Hinrichs, Fargo; Mark (Sharon) Litton, Pierre; Neil (Bonnie) Litton, Fargo; Brian (Carmel) Litton, Fargo, and Chad (ErinJean) Litton, Bismarck.
As those children grew Marlys occasionally did some outside work. She enjoyed the opportunity to do something besides laundry and cooking, but still used her impressive cleaning skills for several local businesses. Over the last three and half decades of her life, Marlys and Phil welcomed an ever-growing family to their lake home. With a hug and a gentle reminder to “sign the book,” Marlys continued to encourage love and caring in all who entered the family both biological and extended. You could not help but notice her smile or laugh as she watched her family grow and play.
She asked for very little in life: a fireplace for her family to gather around and a porch to watch the world go by. The family got too big for the fireplace but Phil and Marlys did serve as centerpieces around the campfire for their kids, grandkids, great grandkids, great-great grandchild, other family, friends and even some stragglers. Marlys’ care for those who entered her life was evident. Her greatest joys involved dancing with Phil, cuddling babies, and spreading her love through hugs. Now that the sun has set on her life, we have learned a new way to experience those hugs. Here is her explanation, which started during the pandemic and the need to restrain from the hugging. “Hug your arms across yourself, close your eyes, wish for a big hug to go to Grandma, then go whoosh and throw the hug”. Because, anyone who has ever visited Marlys at the lake knows the rule.
If you don’t hug Grandma before you leave, you can’t come back.
Her memory lives on in her husband, children and spouses, grandchildren: Chris (Britney) Litton, Corey (Jennifer Peterson Vandal) Litton, Amy (Eric) Anderson, Cody Hinrichs, Carson (Liza) Hinrichs, Clay (Melissa Fjelstad) Hinrichs, Carter (Lindsey) Hinrichs, Cooper (Samantha) Hinrichs, Greg (Andi) Litton, Jeff (Kylee) Litton, Sara Litton, Joseph Litton, Matthew Litton, Cass Litton, Taylor (Henry Del Avellano) Litton, Phillip Litton, and Patrick Litton; 27 great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild, sister Karen (Gerald) Toso, Fergus Falls, brother in law Gerald Solien, sister in law and spouse Mary (Tim) Lawler and numerous nieces and nephews.
Marlys was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Eileen (Gerald) Solien, two nephews Michael and David Solien, and sister in law and spouse Betty (Kenneth) Baumer.
