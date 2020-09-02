Marsha Lynn Benson, 58, a long-time resident of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at her home on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020.
A celebration of her life will be held beginning at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home in Breckenridge. A visitation will be held one-hour prior. Rene Hasbargen will officiate. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery, Breckenridge.
Marsha was born Aug. 26, 1962, in Benson, Minnesota, to Lawrence and Evelyn (Kastelle) Beeler. She attended school in Breckenridge and graduated in 1981. She married Scott Schmidt in 1982 and later divorced. On April 7, 1989, Marsha was united in marriage to Brad Benson and they were blessed with two children, Wyatt and Kyle.
She completed an associate’s degree in respiratory therapy at East Grand Forks Technical College. Utilizing her training, she began working as a respiratory therapist and trauma specialist at St. Francis Hospital and as an emergency medical technician for the ambulance service in Breckenridge and Wahpeton, North Dakota. Countless people owe their lives to her care. She enjoyed her work until a back injury sidelined her.
Marsha will be remembered as being a spontaneous “wild child” that loved life, loved swimming, and loved her grandchildren and pets, above all. She cared for her family and made sure they were cared for as well.
She is preceded in death by her husband Brad a year ago; her father, Lawrence Beeler, and a brother, Steve Beeler.
Marsha is survived by one daughter, Alexis Ortiz, of the Duluth, Minnesota area and three sons, Jordan Schmidt, of Fargo, North Dakota; Wyatt Benson, of Fergus Falls, Minnesota, and Kyle (Xaveria) Benson, of Wahpeton. She will be dearly missed by Alexis’s children, Kaleb, Maxwell, Zoleena, Quinn, Khloe, Liam, Juliet, and Sugar Plum; Wyatt’s children, Keegan, Aubrey, and Emery and Kyle’s daughter, Matilda. She is also survived by her mother, Evelyn (Gary) Fox, of Breckenridge and brothers, Jerry (Borgi) Beeler, of Minot, North Dakota; and Brian Beeler, of Minneapolis. Minnesota, along with sisters-in-law Susan Beeler and Brenda Skinner and brothers-in-law, Brian and Bruce Benson. Her nieces, Lori and Joley Beeler, and nephew, Rob Beeler, will miss her dearly.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her name to the Epilepsy Foundation, 8301 Professional Place W, Suite 230, Landover, MD 20785, or online at www.donate.epilepsy.org.
A live stream of her service will be available beginning at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8 on her obituary page at www.josephvertinandsons.com, where condolences may also be left for the family.
Arrangements are entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home.
