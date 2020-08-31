Marsha Lynn Benson, 58, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away unexpectedly at her residence on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge, with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be held at Riverside Cemetery, Breckenridge. Rene Hasbargen will be officiating.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home.
