Martha Krause, 56
Martha Krause, 56, of Fergus Falls, Minnesota passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019, at the Lake Region Hospital Emergency Room, Fergus Falls.
The funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Our Lady of Victory Church, Fergus Falls, with visitation one hour prior to the funeral mass. Burial will be held at 3 p.m. at St. Gall’s Catholic Cemetery, Tintah, Minnesota.
Martha was born in Jamestown, North Dakota, on April 23, 1963, to William and Lucy (Lehman) McLemore. She grew up and attended school in Campbell and Tintah, Minnesota. In February 1983, Martha was united in marriage to Arnold Krause at St. Gall’s Catholic Church in Tintah. They made their home in Breckenridge, Minnesota, and were blessed with their daughter, Amanda, on April 21, 1987.
Martha worked for various group homes in the area, but her main focus was advocating for her daughter who lived a self-sufficient life with Friedreich’s Ataxia. After her daughter graduated high school in 2006, they moved to Fergus Falls.
Martha enjoyed the outdoors, especially camping, attending music festivals, and spontaneous trips with Amanda. She was an avid reader and was also passionate about crafts, cooking new recipes, and watching old TV shows. Some of her favorite memories were going to religious concerts and activities with her daughter. Martha had a big heart and loved animals, she had a beloved pet “Stanley” who kept her and Amanda company. To many, they always knew Martha to have a beaming smile and an amazing sense of humor.
Martha will be greatly missed by her mother, Lucy McLemore of Fergus Falls; sister, Patti Gerjets of St. Augusta, Minnesota; many aunts, uncles, and cousins; her nieces, Hali and Michaela Miller; and godmother, Marlene Lehman. She was preceded in death by her father, William McLemore, and daughter, Amanda Krause.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date at Hilltop Celebration Church, Fergus Falls.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge.
