Martha Krause, 56, of Fergus Falls, Minnesota, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019, at the Lake Region Hospital Emergency Room, Fergus Falls.

The funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Our Lady of Victory Church, Fergus Falls, with visitation one hour prior to the funeral mass. Burial will be held at 3 p.m., at St. Gall's Catholic Cemetery, Tintah, Minnesota.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge, Minnesota.

