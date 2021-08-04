Martha M. Manikowske, 100, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at CHI St. Francis Health in Breckenridge, Minnesota.

Visitation will be held at Bethel Lutheran Church in Wahpeton from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, followed by her 11 a.m. funeral service. Pastor Jake Dyrhaug will officiate the service. Burial will be in Faith Lutheran Cemetery in Dwight, North Dakota.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton.

