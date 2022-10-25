Martin Duane Lillestol, 91, of Wyndmere, North Dakota, passed away Oct. 20, 2022 at the Fargo VA hospital after a month-long stay.
A time for visitation will be held at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton from 5-7 p.m. with prayer services starting at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in rural DeLamere, with Pastor Rick Bryant officiating, and a visitation half an hour prior to services. Interment with military honors will follow at Homestead Cemetery in rural Wyndmere. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to the Wyndmere American Legion Brown Nelson Post 153.
Most often known as Duane or “Duey”, he was born Jan. 29, 1931, to Jacob and Gina (Fluto) Lillestol and graduated from Wyndmere High School in 1949. Duane entered the United State Army in 1952, and attended radio school in Killeen, TexaS. He then spent one year in Korea while in the service.
On June 9, 1952, Duane married Arlene Friskop and the two had five children. They farmed west of Wyndmere and also milked cows for many years. Both Duane and Arlene were active members of Immanuel Lutheran, where he served as Sunday School superintendent for over 20 years and held other church positions. He was an active member of The American Legion Brown Nelson Post in Wyndmere, serving as chaplain and chairman of the honor guard. He received his 60-year membership pin this year. Duane enjoyed driving the school bus to music and sporting events. Even more than that, he loved the area lutefisk dinners and did his best to not miss a one.
Surviving Duane are his daughters: Laura Groen, Golden, Colorado; Lynne Lundberg (Les Nogosek), Jamestown, North Dakota; and Jeanne Kay Foster, Omaha, Nebraska; brother, Jake (Ardis) Lillestol, Fergus Falls, Minnesota; son-in-law, Brian Vigen, Wahpeton, North Dakota; five grandchildren: Mallory Olson, Jennifer Vigen, Gina Vigen (Kade Hallenbeck), Allison Foster, and Andy Foster; great-grandson, Grantley Vigen; sisters-in-law, Jackie Krieger and Shyrlee Friskop; brother-in-law, Willard Mortenson; and many nieces and nephews.
Duane was preceded in death by wife, Arlene; his daughter, Carole Vigen; son, Ron Lillestol; and son-in-law, Lynn Groen; his parents; brother, Jerome and his wife, Joan Lillestol; sister, Patsy and husband, Russell Janssen; and sister, Diane and her husband, Richard Kelly.
He will be sadly missed by many. Blessed be his memory.
Vertin Munson Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
