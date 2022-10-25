Martin Duane Lillestol, 91

Martin Duane Lillestol, 91, of Wyndmere, North Dakota, passed away Oct. 20, 2022 at the Fargo VA hospital after a month-long stay.

A time for visitation will be held at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton from 5-7 p.m. with prayer services starting at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in rural DeLamere, with Pastor Rick Bryant officiating, and a visitation half an hour prior to services. Interment with military honors will follow at Homestead Cemetery in rural Wyndmere. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to the Wyndmere American Legion Brown Nelson Post 153.

