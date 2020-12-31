Marvin D. LeNoue Sr., born July 20, 1934 in Roberts Township Minnesota, died Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at the age of 86 in Bozeman, Montana.

Marvin was the 16th child of Cyrille and Mary (Gagnon) LeNoue, all of whom have preceded him in death.

He is survived by his wife, Bette (Miller) LeNoue, three children, four grandchildren and a large extended family.

Condolences can be sent to Bette LeNoue, 236 Evening Star Lane, Bozeman, MT 59715.

To plant a tree in memory of Marvin LeNoue, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries