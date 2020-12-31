Marvin D. LeNoue Sr., born July 20, 1934 in Roberts Township Minnesota, died Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at the age of 86 in Bozeman, Montana.
Marvin was the 16th child of Cyrille and Mary (Gagnon) LeNoue, all of whom have preceded him in death.
He is survived by his wife, Bette (Miller) LeNoue, three children, four grandchildren and a large extended family.
Condolences can be sent to Bette LeNoue, 236 Evening Star Lane, Bozeman, MT 59715.
To plant a tree in memory of Marvin LeNoue, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.