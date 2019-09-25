Marvin Fenske, 89
Marvin H. Fenske, 89, of Fargo, North Dakota, formerly of Great Bend, North Dakota, died Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 at Essentia Health in Fargo.
Visitation will be from 4-5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, followed by a prayer service at 5 p.m. at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton, North Dakota. Pastor Matthew Tooman will officiate the service. A private inurnment will be held at Fairview Cemetery in Wahpeton.
Marvin was born on March 1, 1930 in Great Bend, to Erich Fenske and Verna (Rhoda) Fenske. He was confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Great Bend, where he was treasurer and an active board member.
He served in the U.S. Air Force as a mechanic from 1959-1963. He married Elaine Tischer on Dec. 27, 1965 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Great Bend, where they farmed and raised their children. Elaine passed away on Feb. 7, 1985.
Marvin was a very hard-working man, he enjoyed fishing, snowmobiling and watching western movies. He was a member of the Great Bend Volunteer Fire Department and Trinity Lutheran Church.
Marvin is survived by his three children, Bev (Jeff) Muehlberg, Jackie Hochhalter and Guy Fenske; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; brothers, Orville Fenske and Lawrence (Rita) Fenske; sister, Irene Olson; sister-in-law, Laurel Fenske; and many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Elaine; two sons, Keith Fenske and Steve Fenske; parents, Erich and Verna; and his brothers, Harold Fenske and Melvin Fenske.
In lieu of flowers and memorials, please make donations to an organization of your choice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
