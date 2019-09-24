Marvin H. Fenske, 89

Marvin H. Fenske, 89, of Fargo, North Dakota, formerly of Great Bend, North Dakota, died Sunday, Sept.22, 2019 at Essentia Health in Fargo.

Visitation will be from 4-5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 followed by a prayer service at 5 p.m. at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton. Pastor Matthew Tooman will officiate the service. Inurnment will be at Fairview Cemetery in Wahpeton, North Dakota.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.

