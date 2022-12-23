Marvin Kensinger, 98
Marvin Kensinger, 98, of Fargo, North Dakota, formerly of Abercrombie, North Dakota, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022 in Eventide, Fargo.
His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Abercrombie, with visitation one hour prior. Pastor Janelle Hansen will officiate the service. Burial will be at a later date.
Marvin was born on Dec. 14, 1924 near McLeod, North Dakota, in Richland County to William and Hilda (Johnson) Kensinger. He grew up in the area and served in the United States Army in Germany in WWII.
On Dec. 21, 1946 he was united in marriage to Marian Berseth in Fargo. They farmed north of Wyndmere, North Dakota, until 1969 when they moved to Abercrombie. He worked for Richland County Highway Department until retiring in 1990, and they continued to live in Abercrombie.
He was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church, the American Legion, Fargo Eagles. He also served on the Abercrombie City Council and the Park Board.
Marvin is survived by his two sons, Larry (Pamela), Christine, North Dakota, and Arlen (Patti), Windsor, Colorado; six grandchildren, Tammy Kensinger, Todd Kensinger, Kari Dill, all of Fargo, Kyle Kensinger, Christine, Laura Kensinger, and Ryan Kensinger, both of Las Vegas, Nevada; four great-grandchildren, Jonathan Dill, Cottage Grove, Oregon, Jasmine Dill, Ashton Dill, both of Fargo, and Mathew Dakken, Minneapolis, Minnesota; and his brother, Kenneth Kensinger, McLeod.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marian; sisters, Bernette Ohme and Shirley Henderson.
In lieu of flowers and gifts, please consider a donation to Abercrombie Emmanuel Lutheran Church cemetery fund.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton, North Dakota.
