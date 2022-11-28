Marvin Leroy Knapper Jr., 62, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, at his residence.
Services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, with visitation two hours prior. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Glyndon, Minnesota. René Hasbargen will officiate.
Marvin Leroy Knapper Jr. was born July 20, 1960, to Marvin Sr. and Patricia (Goble) Knapper in Brainerd, Minnesota. He attended school at Dilworth High School, graduating in 1978. He then attended Moorhead State University.
On Sept. 9, 1989, Marvin was united in marriage to Pamela Hannestad in Moorhead, Minnesota. They were blessed with two children, Danae and Derek. Marvin and Pam lived in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, Waseca, Minnesota, and Thief River Falls, Minnesota, before settling in Breckenridge in 1993.
Marvin is well known for his career in the grocery industry. He started at Piggly Wiggly when he was 16. When he and his family settled in Breckenridge in 1993, he began working for Econofoods, where he worked up until his passing. He was known for his friendly smile and always greeted customers by name.
Marvin was a wonderful husband and father who worked hard, and made sure his family was well taken care of. He was very proud of his children and their accomplishments. He enjoyed spending time at their cabin on Trowbridge Lake, in Vergas, Minnesota. He was an avid outdoorsman, and often he and Pam would take drives in the country just to look for wildlife. He looked forward to deer hunting each fall on the family land near Staples, Minnesota.
Marvin’s fun side will be missed by many. He was known as the “king of dad jokes,” and was very good at trivia due to his knowledge of random information. He also never missed an opportunity to take a “selfie.”
Marvin is survived by his wife, Pamela, of Breckenridge; his children, Danae (Matt Vatsaas) Knapper, and Derek (Alison) Knapper, both of Moorhead; mother, Patricia Knapper; brothers, Jim (Lindy) Knapper, Ottertail City, Minnesota, Tom (Deb) Knapper, Dilworth, Minnesota, Mark (Lisa) Knapper, Dilworth, Minnesota; and niece, Jessica, nephews, Jared, Heath, David and their families.
He was preceded in death by his father, Marvin Knapper Sr.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that donations be made to Cares for Cancer, P.O. Box 124, Hankinson, ND, 58014.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton, North Dakota.
