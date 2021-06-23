Mary A. Carslrud, 78

Mary A. Carlsrud, 78, of Arkansas (formerly, Breckenridge, Minnesota), passed away on Saturday, June 19, 2021.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 25, 2021, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Breckenridge, with a visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Father Leo Moenkedick will be officiating. Burial will be held at Riverside Cemetery, Breckenridge.
Mary Alice Nickel was born on Dec. 9, 1942, to Gustav W. and Hazel (Tootie Martin) Nickel. Mary attended St. Mary’s Grade School K-8 in Breckenridge and later graduated from Breckenridge High School in 1960. She continued her education at St. Gabriel’s Hospital School of Nursing in Little Falls, Minnesota. After graduating on Aug. 25, 1963, she proudly received her RN license the same year. She was employed at St. Francis Hospital, Breckenridge, Breck Clinic, St. Mary’s Hospital, Minneapolis, Minnesota, Red River Clinic, and Merit Care in Wahpeton, North Dakota, for many years.
In November 1968, Mary was united in marriage to David Carlsrud and divorced in 1990. From that union, Mary was blessed with two children, Michael and Sarah.
She was a lifetime member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Christian Mothers & Circle, various nursing committees throughout the years and served a few years on the Wilkin County Historical Board which she enjoyed. She also belonged to the Twin Town Artist series for many years. Mary retired in December 2006 from Merit Care Clinic and nursing.
In her free time, Mary loved to spend time with friends, family and her Boston Terrier, Pepper. She also enjoyed reading and knitting. An avid sports fan, Mary especially loved cheering on the Breckenridge Cowboy/Cowgirl athletics, the Twins and the Vikings.
Mary will be deeply missed by her loving children, Michael D. Carlsrud, Breckenridge, and Sarah N (Bill) Buchholz, Springdale, Arizona; grandchildren, Joseph Michael Buchholz, Nicholas William Buchholz, and Landon Joseph Carlsrud; godsons, Mark Pallansch and Jacob Carlsrud.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Gus and Tootie Nickel; very special grandma, Lillian “Dada” Martin; very special great uncle, Reg Matthews; and grandparents, G.A.R. and Alice Nickel.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge.
