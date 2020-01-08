Mary Alice (Susag) Smedberg, 81 of Moorhead, Minnesota, formerly of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 at Lilac Homes Assisted Living Memory Care in Moorhead.
A memorial service will be held at a later date with interment at Homestead Cemetery in rural Richland County, North Dakota.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.