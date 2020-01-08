Mary Alice (Susag) Smedberg, 81 of Moorhead, Minnesota, formerly of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 at Lilac Homes Assisted Living Memory Care in Moorhead. 

A memorial service will be held at a later date with interment at Homestead Cemetery in rural Richland County, North Dakota. 

Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Smedberg as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries