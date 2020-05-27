Mary ‘Angeline’ Gilles, 95
Mary “Angeline” Gilles, 95, of Fergus Falls, Minnesota, passed away May 26 at Park Gardens Senior Living Center. This was her home for the last five years, where she made friends with numerous others that also lived there. She was in the company of her children and loved ones.
Services celebrating her life will be held at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Lidgerwood, North Dakota, at 11 a.m. May 30, 2020 with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Lidgerwood.
Angeline was born April 26, 1925 to Adolph and Ella Zentgraf of rural Fairmount where her parents farmed. She married Michael Gilles on February 28, 1942 in Missouri while he was active duty military. After discharge from the military they started farming near Fairmount, North Dakota, and later moved to a farm near Lidgerwood, North Dakota, and farmed there until retirement.
She was an active member at St. Philip’s Catholic Church in Hankinson, St. Boniface Catholic Church in Lidgerwood and later attended St. John’s Catholic Church in Wahpeton and Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Fergus Falls.
She made many close friendships over the years and missed those friendships as she grew older. Angeline enjoyed family gatherings, traveling, playing cards, needlepoint, crocheting, ceramics and bingo. In her later years she especially enjoyed visits from her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Angeline was preceded in death by her husband Michael, her oldest son Richard, great granddaughter (Kathy) who never left Heaven, two brothers, Urban and Earl, her sister Marcella and many brothers/sisters-in-law. She is survived by three children, Donald Gilles (Diane) Henderson, Nevada, Michelle Koppelman (John) Billings, T, Dave Gilles (Amanda) Fergus Falls, Minnesota and by Annette Gilles (Richard) West Fargo, North Dakota.
She left behind 11 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. She is also survived by one sister Mary (Zentgraf) Andel and two sisters-in-law, Theresa (Gilles) Kubela and Audrey (Theede) Gilles.
Her family would like to give sincerest thanks to the personnel at Park Gardens Senior Living Center and those caring for her in the memory unit. Also, thanks to LB Hospice for their help and care.
In memory of Angeline, memorials may be made to St. Boniface Catholic Church / Calvary Cemetery.
Frank Family Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
