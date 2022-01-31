Mary Ann Mohs, 89
, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at St. Francis Nursing Home, Breckenridge, Minnesota.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at St. John’s Church in Wahpeton, prayer service to begin at 7 p.m. with praying of the Rosary to follow. Visitation will continue at St. John’s Catholic Church, Wahpeton, from 10-11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, followed by her Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Father Dale Lagodinski will be officiating the services. Burial will be held at St. Thomas Catholic Cemetery in Kent, Minnesota. A live stream of her services will be available on her obituary page on the funeral home’s website.
Mary Ann was born in Breckenridge, on April 23, 1932, to Gustave and Catherine (Ziemetz) Stach. She grew up on a farm by Wolverton, Minnesota, and attended country school in Wilkin County, later graduating from Breckenridge High School. After graduating, Mary Ann worked at St. Francis Hospital when it was located on the south side of Breckenridge.
On Oct. 10, 1950, Mary Ann was united in marriage to Warren Mohs at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Kent, Minnesota. They made their home in Wahpeton, and she worked at Blue Beer Garden in Breckenridge. Mary Ann then went on to work at McCullough’s Driftwood Lounge in Wahpeton and would ultimately purchase the establishment in January 1976. Thus, Mary Ann’s Driftwood was proudly owned and operated for over 43 years.
Mary Ann and Warren loved raising their household of 11 children in Wahpeton and they ensured that each one of them had an enriching catholic education. Warren passed away in 2005. She was always one to stay busy; Mary Ann was a dedicated member of the VFW Auxiliary, Catholic Order of Lady Foresters, St. John’s Catholic Church, and a founding member of Buffalo Club. Her free time was comprised of competitive games including Bingo, shaking dice, and a plethora of favorite card games. Over the years, she always enjoyed scratch-off tickets, trips to the casino, fishing with family and friends, and supporting her softball teams.
She will be greatly missed by her six sons, Ron (Peggy), Gus (Jaraine), Wayne (Lori), Tim, Kevin (Bev), and Tommy (Paula Love); five daughters, Bev (Joseph) Miranowski, Linda (Leon) Miranowski, Kathy (Dudley) Gordon, Wendy (Kelly) Albertson, and Michelle (Scott Erickson) Brantl; 21 grandchildren, Nathan (Heather), Jacob (Tiffany), and Patrick (Regina) Mohs; Sommer (Jeff) Donahoe; Jason (Marsha) Miranowski and Jeanette (Troy) Burke; Jessica (Tyler) Morin, Chris (Toni) Mohs and Jamie Mohs; Jennifer (Matthew) Johnson and Michael Miranowski; Kayla and Sawyer (Ashley) Mohs; Lester and Danny Gordon; Kelsey (Ryan Hurlbut) and Aaron (Saskia Hindersmann) Mohs; Ethan and Kaleb Albertson; and Samantha Brantl and Zachary Medenwaldt. 18 great-grandchildren, Jordyn and James Mohs; Landon, Mason, and Callie Mohs; Jackson and Sylvia Donahoe; Owen and Isabella Miranowski; Julia and Joshua Burke; Ryla and Ryker Morin; Leighton Mohs; Alivia and Caden Johnson; Hudson Mohs; and Carter Brantl. Sisters-in-law, Audrey Stach, Lucille Glessing, and Leatrice Mohs; and many nieces and nephews.
Mary Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Warren; parents, Gustave and Catherine Stach; great-grandchild, Nathaniel Burke; sisters, Leona, Minnie, and Elsie; brothers, Leo, Henry, William, Vincent, Gustave, Emil, Harold, and George.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests memorial donations be made to St. John’s School, Wahpeton.
Arrangements are entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home.
