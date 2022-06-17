Mary Anne Grosz, 95

Our dear wife and mother, Mary Anne Grosz, sadly left us June 15, 2022, at the age of 95.
Interment will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 20, 2022, at the Fargo National Cemetery, 8709 40th Avenue North, County Road 20, Harwood, ND 58042.
Mary Anne (Mary Anna) Gunderson was born Nov. 12, 1926, in Fargo, North Dakota, to Nora and Ole Gunderson. She died in the city she called home for over 70 years, Wahpeton, North Dakota.
She lived a long and full life. She was a kind and generous soul who was always there when we needed her. Mary Anne had many friends, and was a well-loved member of the community.
She graduated from Moorhead High School and then attended business school before working for an insurance company and other businesses in the Fargo-Moorhead area.
She married William J. “Bill” Grosz on Aug. 28, 1950, in Moorhead, Minnesota. In 1951, they moved to Wahpeton, where Bill managed and later owned the Wahpeton Drug Company.
Mary Anne was fully engaged in the Wahpeton Community. She served in numerous capacities for Bethel Lutheran Church including Ladies Aid, Circle, and many special church occasions such as the Annual Lutefisk-Meatball dinner. As a true Scandinavian and member of the Sons of Norway, she thoroughly enjoyed the odor of lutefisk as it suffused the fellowship hall and the rest of the church. She was a member of PEO, Eastern Star, The American Red Cross, and the American Legion Auxiliary. Her pride and joy was the shoe store she owned and operated on Dakota Avenue called “Mary Anne’s for Shoes” at a time when few businesses were owned and operated by women.
Mom, your great examples of sharing a family story, a laugh, tending a rose garden, reading a great book, or making music on the piano or organ are in our souls and will never be forgotten.
Blessed to be together in life for 72 years, Mary Anne is survived by her beloved husband Bill; her son Judge Richard Grosz; daughter Rebecca Ann (Robert) Heilman; grandchildren Nora (Keaton) Laymon, Justin (Jenny) Grosz, Cassie (Jaden) Van Den Eide; great grandchildren Tate, Madison, Caitlin, Lincoln, Wyatt, Creed, Kolby, and Kallissa.
She was preceded in death by her son, Craig David Grosz.
Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton, has been entrusted with arrangements. The family requests that any memorials be made to a charity of your choice.
~I have peace and will live in memory~
Obituary provided by Mary Anne’s loving family.
To plant a tree in memory of Mary Grosz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.