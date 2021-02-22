Mary Beth Lindberg, 65

Mary Beth Lindberg, 65, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, after a period of declining health.

A private family funeral will be held Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Wahpeton, North Dakota. The family invites you view the livestream of the service on the funeral home’s website, www.vertinmunson.com starting at 2 p.m. Pastor Jake Dyrhaug will officiate the service.

Mary was a graduate of Wahpeton High School and Concordia College.  She was employed in the insurance industry in Minneapolis, until health challenges prevented her from working.  For the past several years, she resided in Wahpeton-Breckenridge, where she enjoyed spending time with her parents.  She was intelligent, well-read, and enjoyed keeping up on current affairs.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Phyllis Lindberg; and her brother, Jon Lindberg.

She is survived by her brother, Michael Lindberg and his family; and sister, Carol Feight and her family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Lindberg as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries