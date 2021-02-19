Mary Beth Lindberg, 65, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, after a period of declining health.
A private family funeral will be held on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Wahpeton, North Dakota. The family invites you view the livestream of the service on the funeral home’s website, www.vertinmunson.com starting at 2 p.m. Pastor Jake Dyrhaug will officiate the service.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
