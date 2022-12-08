Mary Birchem, 82

Mary Birchem, 82, of Hankinson, North Dakota, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022 at Twin Town Villa, Breckenridge, Minnesota.

Visitation will be Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 from 9-11 a.m. followed by the funeral mass at 11 a.m. at St. Philip’s Catholic Church, Hankinson. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Hankinson, in the spring.

