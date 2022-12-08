Mary Birchem, 82, of Hankinson, North Dakota, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022 at Twin Town Villa, Breckenridge, Minnesota.
Visitation will be Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 from 9-11 a.m. followed by the funeral mass at 11 a.m. at St. Philip’s Catholic Church, Hankinson. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Hankinson, in the spring.
Pallbearers will be the grandchildren: Nick Birchem, Cassie Birchem, Hillary Birchem, Gabby Birchem, Eric Birchem, Tyler Birchem, Seriann Swiontek, Greg Birchem, Alex Bladow, Abby Bladow, Austin Bladow and Aiden Bladow. Honorary Pallbearers are: all eight great-grandchildren and all who called her a friend.
Mary A Birchem was born June 29, 1940, in Liberty Grove Township, rural Lidgerwood, North Dakota. She was the seventh of eight children born to Leo and Marie (Pleskac) Neidviecky. She grew up on the family farm, until her family moved into Lidgerwood. She graduated from Lidgerwood High School in 1958.
On Nov. 22, 1960, she was united in marriage to Jerome N Birchem. They celebrated 61 years together, before his passing on Aug. 24, 2022. She worked at the City Bakery in Lidgerwood, before they moved to rural Hankinson, where Jerome started working for Gregory Bauer Sr and Angela Bauer, then Gregory Bauer Jr and Iris Bauer. Mary worked at home to raise her children: Andrew, Douglas and Barbara. While Barbara was in high school, Mary started working at the ABC Bakery and then at the St Francis Convent, in Hankinson. She worked in many departments of the Convent during her time caring for the nuns. She retired in 2012. During this time, she also volunteered for Care Givers and Hospice. Mary and Jerome moved into Hankinson, in 2002. Mary enjoyed being outdoors, sitting in her swing and enjoying the fresh air.
She had a love of animals, taking in many over the years, crafting (hosting many crafting parties), and gardening, which led to many jars of canned goods. She was involved, as well as encouraging and supporting her kids through their many activities: sports, 4H etc. Mary was a 4H leader for many years and helped coach Barb’s youth softball team, helping them to win their league. Many family gatherings were held at the Birchem farm residence, with many softball games played, with mother participating.
Mary was a member of St. Phillips Catholic Church and worked with its many Circles, holding an office position many years. Her circle held a large bazaar and craft sale for many years.
Mary is survived by her three children: Andrew (Jacklyn) Birchem, Fargo, North Dakota, Douglas (Diane) Birchem, Wahpeton, North Dakota, and Barbara (Aaron) Bladow, Hankinson, 12 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Vlasta (Val) Best, Barrett, Minnesota, and brothers, Arthur Neidviecky, Pensacola, Florida, and Albert (Linda) Neidviecky, Wahpeton. She is also survived by sister-in-law Dorothy (Edward) Neidviecky.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Jerome; parents: Leo and Marie Neidviecky; brothers: Edward, Jerry and John and his wife, Josephine, and one sister and her husband: Elizabeth (Betty) (Archie) Wacha and Brother-in-law Roger (Vlasta) Best and Sister-in-law, Shirley (Arthur) Neidviecky.
