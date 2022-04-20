Mary Generose Birnbaum, 79, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, formerly of Hankinson, North Dakota, passed away Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, North Dakota.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, April 21, 2022, followed by a prayer service at 7 p.m. at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton, North Dakota. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m. Friday, April 22, 2022, followed by her Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. John’s Catholic Church in Wahpeton. Fr. Dale Lagodinski will officiate the service. A livestream of her service will be available on her obituary page on the funeral home’s website. Burial will be held at a later date in Calvary Cemetery in Hankinson.
Mary Generose Hamm was born Aug. 14, 1942, near New Effington, South Dakota, to William and Monica (Hannasch) Hamm. She grew up and attended schools near and in New Effington. After graduating, she joined the Army and was honorably discharged in 1963.
Mary had her son, Joe, and she entrusted him to a family who raised him. Over the next few years, she made her home in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Aberdeen, South Dakota, and Minneapolis, Minnesota, before returning home to help her dad on the farm.
In the summer of 1967, she met Ted Birnbaum and they married that November, making their home on a farm south of Hankinson. In 1992, they moved to Wahpeton. Ted passed away in 2003.
Mary is survived by her five children, Joe, of River Falls, Wisconsin, Pat (Stefanie) of Breckenridge, Minnesota, Greg (Terese) of Bismarck, North Dakota, Katie (Arlyn Schumacher) of Foxhome, Minnesota, and Al (Amy) of Milaca, Minnesota; 16 grandchildren; many nieces and nephews, and two brothers-in-law, Alvin Zietlow and Francis Birnbaum.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Ted Birnbaum; parents, William and Monica Hamm; and siblings, Kathleen, Barbara, Dennis, John and James.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Mary to your favorite local charity.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
